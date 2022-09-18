Robert W. Baird Lowers FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $240.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on FDX. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $312.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.04.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $161.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.02. FedEx has a 12-month low of $155.00 and a 12-month high of $266.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx will post 23.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank increased its stake in FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

