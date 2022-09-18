Robonomics.network (XRT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $222,516.00

Robonomics.network (XRT) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. Robonomics.network has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $222,516.00 worth of Robonomics.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Robonomics.network has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Robonomics.network coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.17 or 0.00020882 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Robonomics.network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,970.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00057152 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010194 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00065006 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00076837 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Robonomics.network Coin Profile

XRT is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. Robonomics.network’s total supply is 9,034,205 coins and its circulating supply is 930,539 coins. The official website for Robonomics.network is robonomics.network. Robonomics.network’s official Twitter account is @AIRA_Robonomics. Robonomics.network’s official message board is blog.aira.life.

Buying and Selling Robonomics.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Airalab Robonomics Network enables direct robot-to-robot and robot-to-human communication by creating a marketplace of robot liability contracts. The protocol makes it possible to connect a variety of different robots to the market of robots' liabilities existing on Ethereum for the direct sale of data from robot sensors, ordering of logistics services, and organization ordering of personalized products by fully automated enterprises. It is an open-source protocol that it's launching on the Ethereum network. Telegram “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robonomics.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robonomics.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Robonomics.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Robonomics.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Robonomics.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.