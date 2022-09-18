Robust Token (RBT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $995.00

Robust Token (RBT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Robust Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.45 or 0.00012394 BTC on major exchanges. Robust Token has a market capitalization of $58,484.77 and $995.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Robust Token has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00112330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00838026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Robust Token

Robust Token’s total supply is 87,312 coins and its circulating supply is 23,905 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol.

Buying and Selling Robust Token

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using US dollars.

