Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $245.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RHHBY. Cowen reduced their price target on Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Roche from CHF 450 to CHF 400 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roche

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roche by 4.0% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 276,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roche in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Roche in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,764,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roche in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,625,000. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its holdings in Roche by 21.0% in the first quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 357,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,643,000 after acquiring an additional 61,989 shares during the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roche Stock Performance

Roche Company Profile

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $42.35 on Friday. Roche has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average of $43.86.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

