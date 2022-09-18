Rocket Pool One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.56 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $269.93 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be purchased for approximately $26.26 or 0.00132013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded down 24% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,890.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00057365 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010235 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005522 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00064726 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00076889 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Rocket Pool Coin Profile

Rocket Pool is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. Discord | GitHub | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.