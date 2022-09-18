Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Receives GBX 386.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 386.33 ($4.67).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROR shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 345 ($4.17) to GBX 310 ($3.75) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Rotork alerts:

Rotork Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Rotork stock opened at GBX 237.60 ($2.87) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 2,640.00. Rotork has a twelve month low of GBX 229.40 ($2.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 375.60 ($4.54). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 249.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 273.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Rotork Cuts Dividend

About Rotork

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.11%.

(Get Rating)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.