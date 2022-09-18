Router Protocol Price Hits $3.08 on Top Exchanges (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $26.41 million and approximately $9.33 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.08 or 0.00015842 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Router Protocol has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00111256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.11 or 0.00848314 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,566,954 coins. Router Protocol’s official website is www.routerprotocol.com. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens.”

