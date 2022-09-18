Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Boeing (NYSE:BA) a $200.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.07.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $144.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.35. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boeing will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,302,657,000 after buying an additional 276,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after buying an additional 2,781,349 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Boeing by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after buying an additional 913,386 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

