Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target to $31.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Flowserve to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised Flowserve from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.50.

Flowserve Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average is $31.83. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $882.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 109.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 26,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,440,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,083,000 after acquiring an additional 115,446 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 389.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 143,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 114,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

