RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $61.66 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $19,659.24 or 1.00035869 BTC on popular exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $61.66 million and $4,083.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000100 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,136 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. The Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is the token used to pay for the execution of transactions in RSK. You can convert BTC into RBTC by sending BTC through the Powpeg (both in Testnet and Mainnet), or by using the faucet in Testnet, or exchanges in Mainnet. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

