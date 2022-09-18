RTC Group (LON:RTC) Stock Price Down 7.3%

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.23). 15,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 27,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.25).

RTC Group Stock Down 7.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £2.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.15.

About RTC Group

(Get Rating)

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.