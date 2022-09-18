Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Rubicon Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.
Rubicon Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ RBCN opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. Rubicon Technology has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $17.74.
Insider Buying and Selling
Rubicon Technology Company Profile
Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rubicon Technology (RBCN)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.