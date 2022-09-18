Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Rubicon Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

NASDAQ RBCN opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. Rubicon Technology has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

In other news, CEO Timothy Brog sold 58,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,166,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael E. Mikolajczyk sold 31,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $637,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Brog sold 58,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,166,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

