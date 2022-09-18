Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rubius Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 13th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.46). The consensus estimate for Rubius Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.87) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Separately, Guggenheim cut Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

RUBY opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.54. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

