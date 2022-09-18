Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rubius Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 13th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.46). The consensus estimate for Rubius Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.87) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.
Separately, Guggenheim cut Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.
Rubius Therapeutics Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubius Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Rubius Therapeutics
Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.