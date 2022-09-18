Rune Price Up 20% Over Last Week (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, Rune has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rune coin can now be purchased for $30.00 or 0.00150491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a total market capitalization of $405,543.44 and $484.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rune Profile

Rune’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/RuneMetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “THORCHain is a decentralized liquidity protocol that allows users to easily exchange cryptocurrency assets across a range of networks without losing full custody of their assets in the process. With THORChain, users can simply swap one asset for another in a permissionless setting, without needing to rely on order books to source liquidity. Instead, market prices are maintained through the ratio of assets in a pool (see automated market maker). The native utility token of the THORChain platform is RUNE. This is used as the base currency in the THORChain ecosystem and is also used for platform governance and security as part of THORChain's Sybil resistance mechanisms — since THORChain nodes must commit a minimum of 1 million RUNE to participate in its rotating consensus process. THORChain was funded through an initial DEX offering (IDO) which launched through the Binance DEX in July 2019. Its mainnet was originally launched in January 2021. Mainnet – https://viewblock.io/thorchain ERC-20 – https://etherscan.io/token/0x3155ba85d5f96b2d030a4966af206230e46849cb BEP2 – https://explorer.binance.org/asset/RUNE-B1A Telegram | Discord | Medium | Gitlab | GitHub | Reddit | Docs “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

