Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $12.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Separately, Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Runway Growth Finance Stock Performance

RWAY stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $489.12 million and a P/E ratio of 14.12. Runway Growth Finance has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $14.92.

Insider Transactions at Runway Growth Finance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

In other news, Director John F. Engel bought 8,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,016.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,178 shares in the company, valued at $100,016.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO R David Spreng bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,604 shares in the company, valued at $582,847. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John F. Engel acquired 8,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,016.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,016.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,178 shares of company stock worth $183,887. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 68,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

About Runway Growth Finance

(Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.