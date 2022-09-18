Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.78.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RYAAY. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.39) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $68.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.37. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $65.07 and a 52 week high of $127.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryanair

Ryanair Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 55.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.