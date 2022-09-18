Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.78.
Several research firms recently weighed in on RYAAY. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.39) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.
Ryanair Stock Performance
Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $68.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.37. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $65.07 and a 52 week high of $127.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryanair
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.
