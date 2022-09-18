Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Up 18.4% This Week

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $781,186.26 and approximately $3,322.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,700.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00023833 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00164652 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00283937 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.13 or 0.00736668 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.82 or 0.00592953 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00258028 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2019. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 40,683,014 coins and its circulating supply is 40,565,701 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars.

