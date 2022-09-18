SAFE DEAL Price Down 20.1% Over Last Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00003333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.68 million and $2,892.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00086876 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00077478 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00020258 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00030136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007550 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2020. SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 4,164,829 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,687 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P.

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Deal Project started from an anonymous P2P exchange platform for coins, files & information powered by its own SFD coin. Now Project has grown into an ecosystem to build Dapps connecting classic coins with smart blockchains. Telegram | Discord | Medium | Reddit | BitcoinTalk “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

