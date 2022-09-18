SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Tops $0.69 on Top Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00003440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $23,422.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL (SFD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2020. SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 4,159,153 coins and its circulating supply is 4,132,011 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Deal Project started from an anonymous P2P exchange platform for coins, files & information powered by its own SFD coin. Now Project has grown into an ecosystem to build Dapps connecting classic coins with smart blockchains. Telegram | Discord | Medium | Reddit | BitcoinTalk “

