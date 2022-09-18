Safe Haven (SHA) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $97,263.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.38 or 0.02062783 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00103763 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00828671 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann.

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.