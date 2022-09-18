Safe Haven (SHA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $66,909.00

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $66,909.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00111256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.11 or 0.00848314 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

