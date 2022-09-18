Safe Price Up 16.6% Over Last Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Safe has a market cap of $182.69 million and approximately $170,646.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $8.77 or 0.00045146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Safe has traded up 16.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00253812 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00125715 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001529 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000467 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

