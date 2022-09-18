SafeBlast (BLAST) Trading Down 8.7% This Week

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $693,144.75 and $103,857.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,097.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.68 or 0.00579578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00252493 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00049061 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00010263 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

