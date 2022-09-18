SafeBlast Price Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $729,773.94 and $109,158.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafeBlast has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,924.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.07 or 0.00602627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00260706 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00050808 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009807 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.