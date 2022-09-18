SafeCoin (SAFE) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $475.00

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and $475.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0976 or 0.00000502 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00254367 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00127082 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00044042 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001535 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000467 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is safecoin.org. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

