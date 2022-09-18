Safemars (SAFEMARS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.56 Million

Safemars (SAFEMARS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, Safemars has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. Safemars has a market cap of $4.56 million and approximately $13,498.00 worth of Safemars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safemars coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safemars alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00112265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005083 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00841019 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Safemars Profile

Safemars was first traded on March 14th, 2021. Safemars’ total supply is 393,255,866,290,058 coins. The official website for Safemars is www.safemarscrypto.com. Safemars’ official Twitter account is @Safemartians and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Safemars

According to CryptoCompare, “SAFEMARS is programmed to reward holders while increasing in both liquidity and value. It applies 4% tax on transactions and 2% goes to holders while 2% is auto-locked to liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safemars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safemars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safemars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safemars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safemars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.