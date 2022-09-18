SafeMoon Inu Trading 19.6% Lower Over Last Week (SMI)

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. SafeMoon Inu has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $11,174.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon Inu coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SafeMoon Inu has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SafeMoon Inu Coin Profile

SafeMoon Inu launched on May 9th, 2021. SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeMoon Inu’s official website is safemooninu.com.

SafeMoon Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeMoon Inu is a community driven meme & gaming token. The Anti-PaperHand system distributes 2% of every transaction to holders. This incentivizes all hodlers and rewards people that stay on board. The upcoming play-to-earn metaverse gaming platform SMI Play with in-game NFTs will offer additional rewards for SMI token holders.”

