SafePal Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges (SFP)

SafePal (SFP) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. In the last week, SafePal has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafePal has a market capitalization of $39.71 million and $3.85 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafePal coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001836 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000406 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00031372 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000575 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

SFP is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official website is www.safepal.io. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

