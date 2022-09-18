Salvus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,860 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $389.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $405.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.98. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

