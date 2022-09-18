Sameer K. Gandhi Purchases 127,466 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Sameer K. Gandhi acquired 127,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $1,880,123.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 830,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,244,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $14.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a PE ratio of -0.58. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 2,566.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 88,225 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Freshworks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 157,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 34,332.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,420,000 after buying an additional 3,433,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $870,000. 31.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRSH. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Freshworks from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Freshworks from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

