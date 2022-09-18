Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Short Interest Update

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,577,100 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the August 15th total of 1,908,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 876.2 days.

Sandfire Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFRRF opened at $2.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54. Sandfire Resources has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $5.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Sandfire Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Sandfire Resources Company Profile

Sandfire Resources Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as sulphide deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; and 87% interest in the Black Butte copper project situated in central Montana, the United States.

Featured Articles

