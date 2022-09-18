Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.92

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.92 and last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 4387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPNS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Sapiens International Dividend Announcement

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $118.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sapiens International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sapiens International in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 51.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 21.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Sapiens International in the first quarter worth approximately $22,861,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sapiens International in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

