Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Director Michael Andrew Chambers Buys 57,100 Shares

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 57,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.43 per share, with a total value of $5,962,953.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 108,178 shares in the company, valued at $11,297,028.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Andrew Chambers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 46,170 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $4,999,287.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $111.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.20. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $120.23.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after acquiring an additional 673,725 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,568,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,163,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,242,000 after acquiring an additional 27,042 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,929,000 after acquiring an additional 324,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,941,000 after acquiring an additional 147,103 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

