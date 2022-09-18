Schroder Income Growth Fund (LON:SCF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF – Get Rating) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 289 ($3.49) and last traded at GBX 289 ($3.49). 55,836 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 58,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 291.50 ($3.52).

Schroder Income Growth Fund Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24. The company has a market capitalization of £200.75 million and a P/E ratio of 688.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 294.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 299.04.

Schroder Income Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Schroder Income Growth Fund’s payout ratio is presently 30.48%.

About Schroder Income Growth Fund

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

