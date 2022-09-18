Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Position Increased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $63.64 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.51 and a one year high of $74.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

