Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-$7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.50 billion-$7.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.51 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAIC. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.86.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SAIC opened at $93.15 on Friday. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $97.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.54 and a 200 day moving average of $90.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.07. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $242,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.