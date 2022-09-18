Scotiabank Boosts BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target to C$127.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.92.

Shares of DOOO opened at $68.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.69. BRP has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $99.05.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 526.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BRP will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in BRP during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of BRP in the first quarter worth $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

