ScPrime (SCP) Price Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

ScPrime (SCP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $9.95 million and approximately $8,284.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ScPrime Coin Profile

SCP is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 44,281,714 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ScPrime

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

