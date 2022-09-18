Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.54 and last traded at $7.58. Approximately 5,794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 13,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Scully Royalty Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.80 and a quick ratio of 11.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.74.

Get Scully Royalty alerts:

Scully Royalty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Trading of Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Scully Royalty in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scully Royalty in the second quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Scully Royalty by 24.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 45,776 shares during the last quarter. 39.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scully Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scully Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.