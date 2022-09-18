Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.54 and last traded at $7.58. Approximately 5,794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 13,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.
Scully Royalty Trading Down 3.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.80 and a quick ratio of 11.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.74.
Scully Royalty Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th.
Institutional Trading of Scully Royalty
Scully Royalty Company Profile
Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
