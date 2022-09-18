Seagate Technology Holdings plc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th.

Seagate Technology has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Seagate Technology has a payout ratio of 53.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Seagate Technology to earn $7.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $62.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.11. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.2% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STX. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.48.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

