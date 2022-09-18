Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report issued on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.62. The consensus estimate for Sherwin-Williams’ current full-year earnings is $8.64 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.51 EPS.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SHW. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.0 %

SHW stock opened at $221.56 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.54 and a 200-day moving average of $249.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,469,000 after acquiring an additional 77,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.