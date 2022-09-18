SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.22–$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $111.00 million-$113.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.08 million. SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.70–$0.64 EPS.

SecureWorks Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21. SecureWorks has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $26.89.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $116.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at SecureWorks

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCWX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 18,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $206,861.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,204.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 72,708 shares of company stock valued at $796,921. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SecureWorks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,737 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 35,048 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 282.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

(Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.