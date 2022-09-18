SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.70–$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $458.00 million-$465.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $480.32 million. SecureWorks also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.22–$0.20 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SCWX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.
SecureWorks Stock Performance
SCWX stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $26.89.
Insider Buying and Selling at SecureWorks
In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 10,711 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $118,249.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 395,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,454.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 72,708 shares of company stock worth $796,921 over the last ninety days. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of SecureWorks
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SecureWorks in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 31.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 41,035 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 11.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SecureWorks Company Profile
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.
