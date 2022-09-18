Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Price Reaches $0.0067 on Top Exchanges

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $136,872.47 and $23,483.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ launch date was September 21st, 2020. Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollar Protocol is a 2 token protocol comprising of Dollars and Shares. Dollars will be the object of stabilization and Shares will be the instrument to invest and participate in the upside of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

