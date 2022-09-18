Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Down 31.7% in August

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 284,500 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the August 15th total of 416,500 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 430,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Senmiao Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIHS opened at $0.84 on Friday. Senmiao Technology has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $9.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a positive return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 88.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases. It also engages in automobile sales; the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing; and the provision of supporting services provided to online ride-hailing drivers, as well as management and guarantee services.

