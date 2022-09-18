Sentinel Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel has a market cap of $8.82 million and approximately $117,724.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $503.15 or 0.02534491 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00113184 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00833962 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Sentinel’s launch date was March 27th, 2021. Sentinel’s total supply is 18,160,328,018 coins and its circulating supply is 11,662,016,186 coins. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is an open-source decentralized VPN network application, a modern VPN solution backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel Network hosts open-source distributed and decentralized applications that provide users with assurance that their session information is not being logged, their communication not being stored, and that not even the creator of the application can view any dataThe original Sentinel token (SENT) was an ERC-20 token used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform.The Sentinel Network ($DVPN) is a peer to peer bandwidth marketplace that enables Decentralized Virtual Private Network (dVPN) applications and services. Powered by the native $DVPN token along with Tendermint core & Exidio.Sentinel (ERC20) is migrating to its own sovereign Cøsmos SDK/Tendermint-based blockchain. The community-enabled swap process is live. It is ongoing and will continue for over 12 months, until April 15th 2022. Tokens will be credited after genesis of the mainnet launch on March 27th 2021. Now every Sentinel ($SENT) holder can swap their $SENT tokens for mainnet $DVPN tokens. The swap is at a ratio of 1:1.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

