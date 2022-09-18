Sentinel Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel has a market cap of $8.82 million and approximately $117,724.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $503.15 or 0.02534491 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00113184 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002387 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00833962 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Sentinel Coin Profile
Sentinel’s launch date was March 27th, 2021. Sentinel’s total supply is 18,160,328,018 coins and its circulating supply is 11,662,016,186 coins. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co.
Sentinel Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.
