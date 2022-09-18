Shadows (DOWS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $25,952.00

Shadows (DOWS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Shadows has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $313,768.13 and approximately $25,952.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Shadows

Shadows’ launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shadows is shadows.link.

Buying and Selling Shadows

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

