Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.58.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Shawcor Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of SCL opened at C$8.56 on Tuesday. Shawcor has a 52 week low of C$4.24 and a 52 week high of C$8.75. The firm has a market cap of C$603.56 million and a P/E ratio of -8.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.88.

About Shawcor

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$307.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$279.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that Shawcor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

