Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 2,650 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) price target on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) target price on Shell in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,779 ($33.58) target price on Shell in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price target on Shell in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,045 ($24.71) to GBX 2,025 ($24.47) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,881.40 ($34.82).

SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,296.50 ($27.75) on Thursday. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,188.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,175.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £166.81 billion and a PE ratio of 560.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

