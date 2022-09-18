SHIELD Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. SHIELD has a total market cap of $69,888.28 and $6.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 55% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

